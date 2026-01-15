The Crispiest Smashed Potatoes Aren't Made With Russets — Grab These Taters Instead

Potato, potahto, right? Wrong. While it doesn't matter how you pronounce the name of the starchy vegetable that's a staple food in many countries, there are a million and one ways to cook it. Take smashed potatoes (not to be confused with mashed potatoes), for instance. The dish calls for boiling, smashing, and baking potatoes. While it sounds fairly simple, using the wrong type of potato might ruin the whole dish. It's not that any potato is better than others but that some are better suited for specific dishes. When making smashed potatoes, you'll want to stay away from russet potatoes.

"Russet potatoes are too starchy to make good smashed potatoes as they will be too dry," says Erin Fletter, founder and CEO of Sticky Fingers Cooking. Instead, she recommends going for another type. "In my experience, baby potatoes–Yukon gold or red–make the crispiest smashed potatoes because of their thin skins and creamier middles." Fletter claims Yukon gold potatoes have less starch which "makes them ideal for smashing as they maintain some creaminess inside with that touch of crisp on the outside."

As for russets, this doesn't mean you should completely forget about them. Fletter likes using them for baked potato recipes, since their starchiness provides a perfect texture for the popular side dish. In fact, not choosing russets is one of the most common mistakes you can make when preparing baked potatoes.