13 Mistakes People Make With Baked Potatoes

Washing your potatoes is an essential first step before the baking process can begin. Potatoes often harbor dirt, bacteria, and even pesticides due to their growing conditions. If not washed away before preparation, this residue can lead to foodborne illness. If you plan to enjoy the crispy skin of a baked potato, a good scrubbing is in order. Just run the potatoes under cool or lukewarm water and scrub thoroughly with a brush. The best part is, if you're using russet potatoes, their thick skin means you can clean away without worrying about ruining them.

However, you should only wash the potatoes when you're ready to use them. Washing potatoes before storing them can cause them to spoil faster. The extra moisture can also lead to mold and bacterial growth. If you do need to work ahead, you can store them in cold water with vinegar after washing for a short period of time. Any longer than that, and you'll want to keep them stored in a dry place until ready to cook. Forgetting to thoroughly dry off the potatoes after washing can negatively impact the texture of your finished dish. The leftover moisture may prevent the skins from crisping up, leaving a soggy exterior. To avoid this, thoroughly dry the potatoes with a paper towel after washing. If needed, leave them to air dry for a while to really wick away all that moisture.