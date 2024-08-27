Here's Why Your Perfect Baked Potato Keeps Failing

While there are many different kinds of potatoes, such as the Yukon gold and reds, Hahn points out that they have a "waxy finish" and won't bake up as fluffy as the old standby russet (which is also the best type of potato for making french fries). And achieving fluffy russet potato perfection requires a bit of prep work, starting with cleaning its skin. While some people might just give their potato a light rinse, it's a good idea to get out a clean scrub brush and actually brush all around the potato as you hold it under running water to remove any grit from the surface (followed by a thorough drying).

Most people know to poke holes in their potato before baking, but then only spear it with a fork a few times before stopping. Hahn says, "We're actually going to poke it eight to 10 times around the whole circumference of the potato"; these extra holes all over the potato help release steam evenly and allow it to cook evenly, too.

Also, people might just put the potato into the oven to bake without seasoning it at all, but they are doing their taste buds a grave disservice. In order to get the crispiest skin, Hahn recommends slathering the potato in an oil with a high smoke point, then generously seasoning it all over with salt and pepper. The oil not only helps crisp the skin — it gives the salt and pepper something to hold onto.

