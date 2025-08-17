Why You Should Never Store Potatoes In The Fridge

At first glance, your refrigerator seems like the perfect spot for storing just about anything fresh: crisp greens, leftovers, condiments, and the occasional midnight cheese snack. But when it comes to potatoes, your fridge is the last place they belong. It's not just about taste or texture; it's about chemistry. Storing potatoes in cold temperatures can actually trigger chemical reactions that affect their flavor, nutritional value, and even safety, which is why spuds and refrigeration just don't mix.

These starchy tubers react to temperature changes in all kinds of complex ways. When you stash your potatoes in the fridge (typically kept around 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit), their natural starches begin converting into sugar. This process, called cold-induced sweetening, might sound harmless and maybe even delicious (after all, who doesn't love a sweet potato?), but it's bad news for regular white, yellow, or russet potatoes.

As the starch transforms into sugar, the flavor of the potato changes. Instead of that classic earthy, nutty flavor, you get a weirdly sweet undertone that throws off the balance in savory dishes like millionaire mashed potatoes, gratins, and home fries. The texture also suffers; those sugary potatoes can get mealy, and they will brown too quickly when cooked. But even worse than the off-flavor and gritty texture is what happens when those sweetened potatoes hit very high heat.