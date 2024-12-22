Potatoes Are Proof That Green Isn't Always Good

Potatoes already contain natural levels of chlorophyll that are safe to consume, but when they are exposed to light and warm temperatures, the skin cells will begin to produce increased levels of chlorophyll, giving it its green hue. Chlorophyll itself is not toxic (in fact, it's quite the contrary). Chlorophyll is the natural pigment found in plants, algae, and leafy greens and vegetables; it plays a crucial role in photosynthesis and offers antioxidant and anti-cancer properties, according to WebMD.

However, chlorophyll's presence in potatoes and other plants like tomatoes, apples, bell peppers, and cherries, often indicates the buildup of glycoalkaloids, including two natural toxins with a bitter taste called solanine and chaconine, according to Poison.org. These compounds act as the potato's defense mechanism against pests and diseases and prepares the potato to sprout, but they can be harmful to humans.

"Consuming large quantities of solanine may lead to gastrointestinal complications including diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and sweating," dietician Amy Bragagnini told Simply Recipes.

The green parts of the potato — usually the skin and sprouts — tend to have the highest concentrations of solanine and chaconine, which can cause serious health issues. In rare cases, solanine and chaconine poisoning can even lead to neurological symptoms like confusion or hallucinations. It's worth noting that one would have to consume more than 1 milligram of solanine and chaconine per kilogram of body weight to begin experiencing symptoms, with lethal symptoms linked to doses above 3 to 6 milligrams per kilogram, says the ESFA Journal.