Potatoes Are Proof That Green Isn't Always Good
Potatoes certainly are an art medium — the dishes we can incorporate from the starchy vegetable are limitless, from twice-baked potatoes to potato puffs. But have you ever reached for your bag of potatoes to prepare some homemade french fries or mashed potatoes and noticed one or two potatoes from the batch appearing to give off a green hue? Some people may not pay this any mind and go about their recipe as usual. However, unlike naturally green vegetables that are packed with nutrients and support your health in numerous ways, coming across a potato with a green tint on its flesh or skin actually signifies a hidden danger.
It may seem harmless, but consuming a green-looking potato can be toxic for you, believe it or not. While you'd need to eat a considerable amount of green potatoes to experience severe effects, it's important to know the risks involved.
What does it mean when a potato turns green?
Potatoes already contain natural levels of chlorophyll that are safe to consume, but when they are exposed to light and warm temperatures, the skin cells will begin to produce increased levels of chlorophyll, giving it its green hue. Chlorophyll itself is not toxic (in fact, it's quite the contrary). Chlorophyll is the natural pigment found in plants, algae, and leafy greens and vegetables; it plays a crucial role in photosynthesis and offers antioxidant and anti-cancer properties, according to WebMD.
However, chlorophyll's presence in potatoes and other plants like tomatoes, apples, bell peppers, and cherries, often indicates the buildup of glycoalkaloids, including two natural toxins with a bitter taste called solanine and chaconine, according to Poison.org. These compounds act as the potato's defense mechanism against pests and diseases and prepares the potato to sprout, but they can be harmful to humans.
"Consuming large quantities of solanine may lead to gastrointestinal complications including diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and sweating," dietician Amy Bragagnini told Simply Recipes.
The green parts of the potato — usually the skin and sprouts — tend to have the highest concentrations of solanine and chaconine, which can cause serious health issues. In rare cases, solanine and chaconine poisoning can even lead to neurological symptoms like confusion or hallucinations. It's worth noting that one would have to consume more than 1 milligram of solanine and chaconine per kilogram of body weight to begin experiencing symptoms, with lethal symptoms linked to doses above 3 to 6 milligrams per kilogram, says the ESFA Journal.
How to avoid solanine and chaconine poisoning
Potatoes are meant to be stored in a dark, dry, and cool place. Make sure you're inspecting your potatoes for any green spots, sprouts, or discoloration when purchasing them at the market, as you don't want to run the risk of bringing home toxic potatoes that have already been exposed to inadequate environments. Only buy as many potatoes as you plan to consume, and keep them stored in your pantry to prevent light or heat exposure, which triggers solanine and chaconine production.
If your potato has just a few green spots, you should be okay peeling off the skin, cutting away any green areas or sprouts, and cooking them thoroughly. However, the best recommendation you can consider, especially with potatoes that are deeply green, is to compost or discard them altogether to stay on the safe side. This applies to any other forms of potato products you consume, including potato chips.
Green potatoes may look innocuous, but their toxic potential makes them worth the extra scrutiny. While experiencing solanine and chaconine poisoning is fairly uncommon, fatal cases have occurred before due to a lack of food safety awareness. Be sure to inform your family and friends of this lesser-known vegetable fact, especially during this holiday season when potato recipes are more popular than ever.