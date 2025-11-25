14 Ingredients You Need To Start Adding To Your Mashed Potatoes

Rather than add an extra ingredient to your typical mashed potato formula of potatoes, milk, butter, and seasonings, why not upgrade one of these staples in a new, creative way? Rather than reaching for your ho-hum, plain ol' milk, give that milk an impressive, somewhat fancy makeover, by infusing it with extra flavor. It's one of the top chef-approved tips for making the best mashed potatoes, hands-down.

All you need to do to infuse milk is heat the milk on the stovetop alongside whatever herbs, spices, or seasonings that you want to infuse the milk with. You can do this while you're cooking your potatoes, so that the milk and spuds are ready to combine at the same time. So what should you actually add to your milk? Options include peppercorns, nutmeg, or a bouquet garni, which is just a fancy French term for bay leaf, thyme, and parsley, tied together with twine.

You can also use a leftover parmesan rind to infuse milk. Leftover parmesan rinds come in handy in a variety of recipes, as a simple flavor booster (in fact, Ina Garten uses them in her soups to provide flavor, similar to how you might toss in a bay leaf), so be sure to hold onto yours. You can store them in the freezer, in an airtight bag, until you're ready to use them — almost indefinitely.