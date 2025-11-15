13 Ways To Use Mayonnaise That You Need To Try ASAP

People can be passionate about their mayonnaise. Those who really consider themselves to be staunch fans will often have a favorite mayo brand, like Hellmann's or Duke's, and swear that no other can even begin to compare. However, even if you really love this condiment, the ways in which you typically use it might be growing a little stale. Sure, you reach for mayo over ketchup anytime you need a dipping sauce for your fries. You know that the best BLT, the most indulgent burger, and other handheld meals require a very large serving of mayonnaise. You dollop it into your pasta salads, and maybe you've even been known to eat a spoonful straight from the jar when no one is looking. But could you also be using your mayonnaise in more creative ways?

No mere condiment, mayonnaise is simple at its root. It's made up of eggs, oil, and an acid. But while this combination is straightforward, it also allows for incredible versatility. Mayonnaise's wide range of potential uses is unique, maybe even magical. Here are some of the best ways to use mayonnaise that you need to try ASAP, if you haven't yet.