13 Store-Bought Mayonnaise Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Mayonnaise might seem like one of those condiments you never really think about. The egg-based spread simply does its job on sandwiches and in potato salads; quietly binding together tuna and chicken salads across the country. However, if you've run out and replaced your usual jar with whatever was on sale, you know not all mayonnaises are created equal. The right mayo can transform a BLT, while the wrong one will send your egg salad into a death spiral.

I gathered 13 brands to find out which mayonnaise truly reigns supreme, ranging from basic grocery staples to fancier jars that promise "real" ingredients and artisanal flair. Some are classics with century-old reputations; others are newcomers boasting organic oils and cage-free eggs. I tasted them side by side to search for a perfect balance of richness, acidity, and texture: the trifecta that separates greatness from mayo mediocrity. Whether you're a Hellmann's loyalist, a Kewpie evangelist, or a curious newcomer ready to branch out, you'll find something here to confirm (or challenge) your mayo loyalties.