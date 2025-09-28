Your BLT Needs Mayonnaise On Both Slices Of Bread. Here's Why

Using twice the mayonnaise on your BLT may itself be considered an upgrade, but it's even better if you make homemade mayo (which isn't too hard if you follow the rules). You could also opt for the super-trendy Japanese import, Kewpie, or stir in sriracha to make a DIY spicy mayonnaise. Christina Tosi told us she also likes to sprinkle seasonings on top of the mayonnaise: "It can be anything from a little smoky paprika, to everything bagel topping, to chili crunch to regular and black sesame seeds ... [to] Green Goddess dressing mix or ranch mix." Minced garlic would also work, as would chopped chives or diced chile peppers (fresh or canned).

Doubling the "glue" also allows you to add some extra toppings to your BLT. "You can always BLAT it with an avocado," says Tosi, but if you left off the tomato and added hot sauce or habaneros, you could have a BLAH. (A more fun acronym, although an entirely inaccurate descriptor.) She also mentioned that banana sandwiches are favorites in the South, so if you went with this fruit along with avocados, you could have yourself a BLAB.

One more suggestion of Tosi's doesn't lend itself quite so well to acronymization, but adding crushed Doritos would really take a sandwich over the top by providing texture as well as flavor. She prefers Cool Ranch, but any other variety would be just as tasty, while you could also branch out into potato chips, pretzels, cheese puffs, or other crunchy snacks.