Hellmann's Mayo Cologne Is Enjoyable For All The Wrong Reasons

A deep love of sandwiches of all types runs through my veins, but wearing the scent of a sandwich spread feels like a step too far. Hellmann's disagrees — the company has decided to bottle the smell of its signature mayonnaise in a classy cologne.

The mayonnaise brand has just dropped a special new collaboration with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. In 2023, the quarterback went viral for putting mayonnaise in his coffee. This led to Hellmann's striking a deal with Levis for a lifetime supply of the spread.

Levis's deal with Hellmann's was intended to showcase the many uses of mayonnaise. While we all know how useful mayo can be in the kitchen, this new partnership is ready to highlight the scent of a jar of Hellmann's, bringing the condiment into the world of personal grooming. Hellmann's sent me a bottle of its new Will Levis No. 8 mayonnaise cologne so I could try it myself. Mayonnaise with a little lime in it is this author's preferred mayo spread, but maybe Levis and Hellmann's can dress things up enough to convert me into a Hellmann's fan.

