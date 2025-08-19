Julia Child Couldn't Hide Her Love For One Iconic Mayo Brand

Julia Child may have been known for her love of French cuisine, but that doesn't mean she didn't reach for some store-bought favorite brands, too. Even though she had her very own recipes for classic French condiments such as mayonnaise, she was still fond of one particular brand of mayo, which she always used on her tuna salad sandwiches: Hellmann's. (Sorry, Duke's lovers.)

Child made her tuna salad with the same basic blueprint every time. She'd start with an oil-packed can of fish, added lemon juice, capers, cornichons, onions, and celery, and would then would season the mixture with salt and pepper. The whole sandwich was dressed with lettuce, tomato, and on occasion, more onions, and served either open-faced on English muffins or between two slices of Pepperidge Farm white bread.

But it wouldn't be the same sandwich filling without the Hellmann's mayonnaise. It's nice to know that even TV chefs find comfort in the same shortcuts we do — I bet lots of you have Hellmann's sitting in the fridge right now. (I know I do.)