Is Water-Packed Or Oil-Packed Canned Tuna Better For Salad?

For us habitual sandwich-lunch eaters, tuna salad is always a key pick. That's because it's endlessly customizable, you can experiment with its dressings (it doesn't always have to be mayo, people), and best of all, it's easy to make. But the one thing you need to keep in mind is the tuna itself because it's the star of the show. In terms of what's broadly available, you can purchase tuna packed in water, broth, or oil.

Because of that, you're going to need to make a decision. Is tuna salad better if you use the kind bathing in oil, or is it better if you use the type that comes soaking in a neutral liquid, like water? We contacted Dennis Littley, the chef behind Ask Chef Dennis (as a fellow Dennis, I approve of his name), about how he approaches the matter. Littley says it's really about what you're looking for you in your end product.

"When it comes to choosing between water-packed and oil-packed tuna, oil-packed tuna generally has more flavor because the oil helps retain the tuna's natural richness. It also gives it a more silky, tender texture, making it ideal for salads where you want a richer, more indulgent feel," he explained. So this is another one of those things where it all comes down to preferences. If you're looking for a lighter tuna salad where you have total control over how much fat you add, then you'll want to go with the water-packed tuna. But if you're looking for a more robust, meaty flavor with a luxurious texture, you'll want to go with the kind packed in oil.