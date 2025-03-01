Forget Mayo And Make Your Tuna Salad With A Creamy Dip Instead

Your standard tuna salad recipe, which dates back to the early 1900s, typically contains a heaping helping of mayonnaise along with the eponymous canned fish. While we'd never diss traditional tuna salad, there may be reasons why you'd want to replace the mayo. Maybe you're looking for a lighter, less fatty alternative; you prefer something egg-free; or maybe you simply ran out. Luckily there are numerous mayonnaise swaps that will result in a flavorful tuna salad. You can always sub avocado for mayo in your tuna salad or use ranch dressing for a flavor-boosted tuna salad. To this list, we'd like to add yet another option: Make Mediterranean-inspired tuna salad by replacing the mayonnaise with tzatziki.

Tzatziki — a Greek condiment made creamy by the inclusion of yogurt — can be used in place of mayonnaise not only in tuna salad, but also in egg, potato, or chicken salad, as well. (Try tzatziki in coleslaw, too, for a flavor that balances creamy and tangy.) Not only does tzatziki provide the bulking up and emulsification that you'd typically get from mayonnaise, but it also flavors the dish with cucumber, garlic, and perhaps some dill or mint. If use it to make a tuna salad sandwich, you could carry out the Mediterranean theme by replacing the bread with pita, instead.