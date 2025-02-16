Ditch Mayo And Give Tuna Salad A Flavor Boost With A Single Ingredient Swap

There is no shortage of ways to make tuna salad. At its most basic, the lunchtime favorite includes drained, canned tuna, mayonnaise, and maybe a little onion, celery, and some salt and pepper. This makes a perfectly decent salad that you can pile in a tuna melt, or eat with a stack of saltines. But boosting the flavor of your tuna salad can be done by adding just a single ingredient. You can easily enhance tuna salad with roasted garlic, for example, or add miso to tuna salad for more of a salty umami bomb. Another easy but highly effective way to elevate it is by substituting ranch dressing for the usual mayonnaise.

When you think about it, using bottled ranch in tuna salad makes complete sense, since the creamy texture mimics mayo once it's mixed in with the drained tuna. If you choose a good bottled ranch dressing, you've got built-in herbs, spices, and flavorings such as garlic, onion, vinegar, buttermilk, and a little sugar. You may not need any additional seasonings at all, depending on your tastes. Or if you prefer, you could always make your own ranch dressing from scratch.

Of course, if you want some texture, consider keeping the ingredients that give tuna salad extra crunch. Chopped celery, onion, or maybe even a little chopped pickle would all work nicely with the cool, creamy ranch. And for freshness and overall aesthetics, some chopped fresh parsley, dill, or chives would look smashing.