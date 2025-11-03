The Secret To Extra Juicy Thanksgiving Turkey Is Sitting In Your Fridge Right Now
Most families have longstanding traditions about how to make the best Thanksgiving turkey, ranging from spatchcocking to putting herbs under the skin. While there is no single "bes"t method — turkey tastiness is wildly subjectivy— there's one simple technique that makes the meat especially juicy. This seemingly unusual hack is to slather the turkey in seasoned mayonnaise before baking.
Before you sneer in disgust, keep in mind that pro chefs and Southern grandmothers alike swear by this method. It's fairly simple and inexpensive as well. Use a jar of your favorite mayonnaise (olive oil mayo works well) and mix in lemon zest, herbs, and poultry-friendly spices. With your hands or a spatula, spread the mayo mixture all over the turkey, both inside and out, until it's well-coated. Feel free to add additional spice to the outside afterwards and stuff the bird to your heart's content. At this point, you can let it marinate in the mayo or begin roasting immediately. You won't need to baste the turkey, so you can set it and forget it for about half an hour, then reduce the heat to 350 degrees to finish baking. Check its internal temp once the skin is browned to ensure it's fully done, then carve and serve.
The result is a bird so good that it won't leave you wondering what to do with your leftover turkey, because there won't be any. For those who turn their noses up at mayo, rest assured that the final product doesn't taste anything like the sandwich condiment. If anything, it heightens the natural flavors of the turkey.
Why mayo makes the best roasted turkey
There are a few reasons why this hack works. Mayo has fat in it, which lends more moisture and richness to the turkey as it roasts. It also contains eggs, which have proteins that brown in the oven, for crispy and colorful skin. Most of all, it acts as a sealant to liquids trying to leave the turkey during cooking. The way it holds in the moisture can help decrease Turkey Day anxiety for those who worry about drying out their bird or overcooking. You don't need to baste while baking in order to get juicy meat, as the viscosity of mayo keeps it in place across the skin. Put all these factors together, and you get a flavorful Thanksgiving main dish.
There are ways to further elevate this juicy secret, too. Consider making chipotle mayo for a spicy take on turkey, especially if you put the mayo under the skin. If you crave buttery meat, make a 50/50 mixture of mayo and butter to get the best of both worlds; you can also add some of the mayo to vegetables and cook those in the roasting pan with the turkey, and also make gravy with the pan drippings for a shockingly rich sauce. If you want to get really fancy, you can even make your own mayonnaise from scratch for a richer flavor. While all this seems like a lot of effort, especially if you prefer to buy quality pre-cooked Thanksgiving turkeys, the results are so worth it.