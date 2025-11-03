Most families have longstanding traditions about how to make the best Thanksgiving turkey, ranging from spatchcocking to putting herbs under the skin. While there is no single "bes"t method — turkey tastiness is wildly subjectivy— there's one simple technique that makes the meat especially juicy. This seemingly unusual hack is to slather the turkey in seasoned mayonnaise before baking.

Before you sneer in disgust, keep in mind that pro chefs and Southern grandmothers alike swear by this method. It's fairly simple and inexpensive as well. Use a jar of your favorite mayonnaise (olive oil mayo works well) and mix in lemon zest, herbs, and poultry-friendly spices. With your hands or a spatula, spread the mayo mixture all over the turkey, both inside and out, until it's well-coated. Feel free to add additional spice to the outside afterwards and stuff the bird to your heart's content. At this point, you can let it marinate in the mayo or begin roasting immediately. You won't need to baste the turkey, so you can set it and forget it for about half an hour, then reduce the heat to 350 degrees to finish baking. Check its internal temp once the skin is browned to ensure it's fully done, then carve and serve.

The result is a bird so good that it won't leave you wondering what to do with your leftover turkey, because there won't be any. For those who turn their noses up at mayo, rest assured that the final product doesn't taste anything like the sandwich condiment. If anything, it heightens the natural flavors of the turkey.