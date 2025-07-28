The Root Veggie Anne Burrell Used To Elevate Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are up there as one of the ultimate comfort foods, but in the hands of a seasoned chef like the late Anne Burrell, this classic side dish is transformed into something far more nuanced. Burrell, known for her bold flavors and no-nonsense approach on shows like "Worst Cooks in America" and "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," used an unexpected ingredient that turned mashed potatoes into something much more interesting and complex: celery root.
Also known as celeriac, celery root is a knobby, oft-overlooked vegetable that hides a delicate, slightly sweet, and unmistakably earthy flavor beneath its gnarled exterior. This root vegetable is in peak season from early fall through early spring. It can be eaten raw or cooked, and even its bumpy skin can be consumed if scrubbed really well. It is also the secret ingredient you need for rich vegetarian gravy. In an episode of "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," Burrell sang the vegetable's praises for its ability to add complexity and depth to otherwise straightforward dishes. "It is kind of very starchy, like a potato. It's very craggy, but it smells like celery," she explained (via YouTube).
When boiled and mashed alongside Yukon Gold potatoes (a chef-approved choice for mashed potatoes due to their buttery texture and ideal starch content), celery root brings vegetal flavors and a faint celery aroma that cuts through the richness of the creamy and buttery mix. The combination is both comforting and refined, elevating the dish beyond classic mashed potatoes.
How to make celery root mashed potatoes
Anne Burrell's method for making this celeriac and potato mash is straightforward but requires a bit of elbow grease. Start by peeling the celery root's rugged skin with a sharp knife. Then, cube it and boil it along with an equal amount of potatoes, making sure to keep all the pieces uniform to ensure even cooking. After draining, Burrell recommended passing the vegetables through a food mill, which makes for a lighter, fluffier consistency. From there, her recipe calls for gradually folding in hot cream and cold butter (she was adamant about those specific temperatures) and seasoning simply with kosher salt to let the delicate flavors shine.
For discerning palates, the appeal of Burrell's celery root mash lies in its balance. Where many chefs might load up mashed potatoes with cheese, garlic, or even truffle oil, her approach is more restrained and thoughtful. Celery root elevates rather than masks, making a small tweak to a classic dish that deepens its character without compromising the comfort. Anne Burrell's use of celery root in mashed potatoes isn't just a clever chef trick; it's a reminder that great cooking often hinges on unexpected ingredients. For home cooks and professionals alike, the message is clear: Don't overlook the unusual veggies.