Mashed potatoes are up there as one of the ultimate comfort foods, but in the hands of a seasoned chef like the late Anne Burrell, this classic side dish is transformed into something far more nuanced. Burrell, known for her bold flavors and no-nonsense approach on shows like "Worst Cooks in America" and "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," used an unexpected ingredient that turned mashed potatoes into something much more interesting and complex: celery root.

Also known as celeriac, celery root is a knobby, oft-overlooked vegetable that hides a delicate, slightly sweet, and unmistakably earthy flavor beneath its gnarled exterior. This root vegetable is in peak season from early fall through early spring. It can be eaten raw or cooked, and even its bumpy skin can be consumed if scrubbed really well. It is also the secret ingredient you need for rich vegetarian gravy. In an episode of "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," Burrell sang the vegetable's praises for its ability to add complexity and depth to otherwise straightforward dishes. "It is kind of very starchy, like a potato. It's very craggy, but it smells like celery," she explained (via YouTube).

When boiled and mashed alongside Yukon Gold potatoes (a chef-approved choice for mashed potatoes due to their buttery texture and ideal starch content), celery root brings vegetal flavors and a faint celery aroma that cuts through the richness of the creamy and buttery mix. The combination is both comforting and refined, elevating the dish beyond classic mashed potatoes.