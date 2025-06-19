Anne Burrell's Evolution Over The Years

Anne Burrell hailed from the lakeside village of Cazenovia in Madison County, New York. With its tree-lined streets and chapel spire that rises into the blue sky in the center of town, Cazenovia looks a bit like something straight out of a Frank Capra movie.

Burrell herself admitted that she didn't put in much effort at grade school, high school, or college. In her 2011 book "Cook Like a Rock Star," Burrell wrote, "When I was in grade school, high school, even college, I just wasn't interested in school; I did as little as I could to get by." She did, however, discover a passion for cooking at an early age. Burrell grew up with a mother who loved to cook and a big garden, which helped develop her appreciation for good food.

She also spent a lot of time as a child watching Julia Child create French cuisine on PBS. Burrell started watching Julia Child's PBS cooking show at 3 years old. Decades later, Burrell told Closer Weekly that Childs was still her idol. "I sort of feel simpatico with Julia because we are both these big, kooky, loud ladies with a particular outlook on things, but with a definite joy in what we do," she explained.