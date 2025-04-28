Anne Burrell's Go-To Fast Food Restaurant Was Also A Favorite Of Julia Child
As with many other celebrity chefs, people seek Anne Burrell's opinion on all kinds of food, including fast food. When an informal panel discussion hosted by MSG Networks turned to fast food, Burrell was quick to confess her love for one chain in particular: In-N-Out Burger. In the discussion, Burrell said that every time she goes to Los Angeles she makes sure to visit an In-N-Out drive-thru. She even shared what her go-to order is: a Double-Double, animal-style burger with extra spread, no tomatoes, and well-done fries.
Burrell is not the only celebrity chef with a soft spot for In-N-Out. Julia Child actually loved the fast food chain and reportedly owned a map of all the In-N-Out restaurants that were located on or near the 100-mile stretch between Santa Barbara and L.A. Aside from Child herself having professed her love for In-N-Out in interviews, those who knew Child have also reiterated her passion for the chain. For example, a chef called Jamie West recalled visiting In-N-Out with Child on several occasions.
Why chefs love In-N-Out
Anne Burrell and Julia Child are just a few of the famous chefs and cooks who have proclaimed their love for In-N-Out Burger over the years. Other notable fans of the chain include Thomas Keller, who gave his staff at The French Laundry In-N-Out burgers to celebrate the restaurant's 20th anniversary, and Anthony Bourdain who named In-N-Out as one of his favorite places in Los Angeles. Other fans of the chain include Gordon Ramsay, Daniel Boulud, and Ina Garten. (In fact, it's the only fast-food chain Garten can get behind.) But what is it about In-N-Out that so many chefs love?
Well, one attraction seems to be the chain's animal-style burger option (which was named for some badly behaved customers). When this Not So Secret Menu option is asked for it comes with extra Thousand Island dressing and pickles. The patties themselves are also griddled with mustard on them. Many chefs, including Burrell and Ramsay like to order their burgers this way, as did Bourdain. Even David Chang, who often orders grilled cheese sandwiches from the chain instead of burgers, likes his to be made in this style, suggesting there is something about this tangy and savory combination that makes professional chefs go wild.
Another thing that chefs seem to love about In-N-Out is that the chain has a very limited menu and that it does what it does extremely well. What's more, the chain only uses fresh ingredients; nothing is microwaved or frozen. This is sure to gain the approval of just about every chef out there.