The Only Fast Food Chain Ina Garten Can Get Behind

Ina Garten is our best-friend guide to classic flavors and quality ingredients, sharing recipes and inspiration on her comfort-watch TV show. When she's making hamburgers at home, the Barefoot Contessa elevates them beyond the same-old, same-old (Ina Garten's secret to a great burger involves egg yolks and butter), but she also has a surprising soft spot for In-N-Out.

As Garten shared with "Today," she doesn't eat fast food except for In-N-Out while she's on book tours in California. She revealed, "It's so good and I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's okay." She's also in good company with other celebrity chefs: Anthony Bourdain loved In-N-Out and Gordon Ramsey prefers In-N-Out over Shake Shack in the debate between the two. Garten made it Instagram official when she posted a photo of herself and actress Jennifer Garner having burgers at In-N-Out, assuring one commenter that she gets hers "animal style."

The California-based regional chain has earned devotion for its classic menu of burgers, fries, and shakes, featuring beef chuck patties that get delivered fresh to its stores, daily. A big part of the love is the "Not So Secret Menu" that famously includes Garten's go-to "animal style" burger; An all-beef patty grilled with mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, and extra "spread," AKA, the chain's signature Thousand Island-style sauce.