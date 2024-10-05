Where Gordon Ramsay Stands On The Shake Shack Vs In-N-Out Debate
Gordon Ramsay's opinions hold a lot of weight among foodies and chefs worldwide, with his influence now spanning beyond mere culinary tips and tricks. Fans are also likely to pay attention to the chef's favorite places to eat, since such unambiguous declarations are seldom made, particularly those shy about giving offense — but as folks know, that's ... definitely not Ramsay. A prime example of this is an admission the celeb chef made about his preference between the burger chains Shake Shack and In-N-Out.
For those not tapped into the rivalry, Shake Shack and regional West-coast chain In-N-Out are both known for their high-quality burgers. Still, the debate about which has the superior one continues to rage on. Gordon, a known lover of hamburgers revealed in 2022 that, like highly positioned peers like Ina Garten and Anthony Bourdain, he is on team In-N-Out.
Why Gordon Ramsay prefers In-N-Out over Shake Shack
Unfortunately for fans of Shake Shack, Ramsay professed his love for In-N-Out during an interview with Thrillist back in 2020. During their discussion, Ramsay not only spoke about his personal preference for In-N-Out but also gave a bit of insight into his preferred style of burger from the restaurant.
"No offense to my friend Danny Meyer of Shake Shack, but it's an In-N-Out burger, all the way," Ramsay shared, referencing the founder of Shake Shack while still admitting to its inferiority, "Especially when it's freshly cooked and served animal style. Nothing better."
If you are a fan of In-N-Out, you will know that animal style — the worst-kept secret in all of fast food — is a type of sauce that can be added to either your burger or fries to amplify your meal. While the official contents of the sauce are a mystery, the mayonnaise-based sauce is known to put In-N-Out over the edge for many burger lovers. It just so happens that now, that list includes Gordon Ramsay; It's hard to get a better cosign than that.