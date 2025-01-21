Ina Garten's Secret To A Great Burger

As Ina Garten styles herself a contessa, you might think she'd turn up her nose at anything as mundane as a burger. However, Garten does enjoy burgers. While Garten's favorite burger comes from a pricey D.C. steakhouse, upon occasion, she'll make burgers at home. One recipe she uses is her blue cheese burger which features a patty made with ground chuck and ground sirloin. The recipe also calls for a few ingredients you might not think of adding to a homemade hamburger. These are egg yolks and butter.

While a burger with a fried egg on top is a lovely — if slightly divisive — thing, that's not what Garten is doing here. Instead, she mixes raw yolks with the ground meat, then wraps each patty around a chunk of butter, chicken Kiev-style. The blue cheese (sliced, not crumbled) goes on top of the cooked burger. Sliced tomatoes and arugula are also added. Garten does not add ketchup, though, since perhaps chez Garten doesn't stock such plebian condiments.

While Garten doesn't say why she adds eggs and butter to this burger, binders such as eggs can help burgers stay together throughout the cooking process. As for butter, it adds a great deal of flavor to this delicious burger. In fact, adding butter to burgers might be the only thing Garten and Paula Deen agree on since Deen also adds a lot of butter to her burgers.