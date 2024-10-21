Celebrity Chef Restaurants That Were Massive Flops

The whole point of being a celebrity chef — whether it's by exceptionally working through the ranks at already notable restaurants run by others ,or making a name for oneself with appearances on Food Network, daytime T.V., or "Top Chef" — is to open a restaurant all one's own. It's something a chef's professional life builds to, a statement and encapsulation of everything they believe about food, and their attempt to make a mark on the culinary culture. And from a business point of view, a restaurant bearing the name or imprint of a celebrity chef seems like a fail-proof idea. Out of all the restaurants from which diners can choose, celebrity chef eateries have a built-in selling point and potentially huge audience.

But for a number of reasons — economics, personal drama, politics, or legal entanglements — occasionally a famous chef's big restaurant can't sustain the hype, build a clientele, or stay open longer than a few years or even a few months. Here are all the biggest restaurants that spectacularly and inexplicably failed, despite being devised by some of the world's best and best known celebrity chefs.