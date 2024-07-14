The Most Tragic Things About Guy Fieri's Life

During his time as a college student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in the late 1980s, Guy Fieri "lived a little fast and hard," as he said on the "Now What? with Brooke Shields" podcast in 2023 (via Entertainment Weekly). One day, after watching some boat races with some friends, Fieri's group drove to a campsite. He was a backseat passenger; the driver, as Fieri remembered, was intoxicated, and was spotted by a police officer.

"He took off and we got chased and the car flipped," Fieri recalled. The person sitting near Fieri died instantly in the accident; Fieri was so seriously hurt that he was airlifted to a hospital. When he woke some time later, he discovered that he'd been restrained by police, handcuffed to his bed as a suspect in the fatal vehicular mishap. "Everybody in that car [was] saying that I was the one who was driving," Fieri explained.

He recovered from his injuries, was released from the hospital and police custody, but then re-arrested at his UNLV dorm room. Fieri would eventually be exonerated from any criminal wrongdoing, but the whole ordeal made him rethink his choices. "My dad told me, 'Cut the s***. You're not invincible. This is for real now. You're not in your hometown anymore. You're in Las Vegas. You're big time. You've got to focus."

