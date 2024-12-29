The First Dish Julia Child Ever Made On Television Was Super Simple

Julia Child was a darling of public television (and a fan of the fast food chain In-N-Out). Her show, "The French Chef" debuted in 1963 and ran for a full decade. Viewers were charmed by her distinctive voice and how she made French cuisine approachable to home cooks. Child never took herself too seriously, often poking fun at herself on camera. But her first television appearance actually came two years before her own show began. In 1961, she was invited to be on another public television show called, "I've Been Reading," a book review program. She'd been selected because her cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" had recently been released.

But Child didn't want to just talk about her book, she wanted to show viewers how simple French cooking could be, so she made an omelet on set. French omelets are not like the American omelets you find in diners, full of meat, veggies, and cheese. French omelets often consist of little more than eggs, butter, and some salt and pepper. This was the type of omelet (plus a few mushrooms) Child made on the show, to the delight of host Albert Duhamel.

The viewer response to her appearance was swift and strong; the network received many letters requesting to see more of Child, and so, two years later, she was made host of the now iconic, "The French Chef," which was filmed at WGBH studios in Boston.