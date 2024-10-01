The Fresh Herb That Julia Child Loathed

Cilantro, as we all know, is a polarizing herb. To some, it tastes like soap, while to others, it tastes somewhat citrusy, clean, and refreshing. It seems like if you're in the anti-cilantro camp, you're strongly in that position, and for one famous TV food trailblazer, it was a flavor she absolutely hated. Yep, Julia Child, who died in 2004, absolutely loathed cilantro.

Child was documented saying so once on the record in an interview with Larry King on CNN that aired in 2002. She told the talk show host that to her, cilantro "has a kind of a taste that I don't like," and mentioned that her aversion to it was quite severe. She said it had a "dead taste," and if she saw it in a dish, she'd pick it out and throw it on the floor. I really can't think of an aversion to something I have that goes quite to those lengths, but even famous food people have their hard limits sometimes.