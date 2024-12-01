The Secret Ingredient You Need For Rich Vegetarian Gravy

If you're a vegetarian, vegan, someone trying to incorporate more vegetables into your diet or perhaps cooking for someone who follows these dietary preferences, during special occasions or holiday gatherings the last thing you want is to just to be served (or serve) a cold salad while others are feasting on flavorful entrees and side dishes. In recent years however, it has become increasingly easier to find substitutes for meat-centered dishes with either plant-based meat alternatives or simply creating an elevated dish that utilizes hefty vegetables and beans.

Plant-based alternatives for meat-based gravy are unfortunately not as easy to find and what are the silkiest mashed potatoes or tender cauliflower steaks without a thick gravy poured on top? According to Russell Kook, executive chef of The Bellevue Chicago – an upscale dining experience specializing in classic, hearty American entrees with a heavy gourmet twist — his "secret weapon-ingredient" for achieving a plant-based gravy that's just as decadent as a traditional one is the very underrated veggie, celery root.

Chef Kook, who has also been proclaimed as "an all-around gravy expert," favors celery root because of its nutty, slightly sweet, and ultra-earthy notes, while its starchy interior also functions as a natural thickener. You may wonder what exactly celery root is and where you can find it, or if you can substitute it with celery stalks. You are not alone and we have all the answers to your burning celery root questions, so you too can make a showstopping vegetarian gravy right at home.