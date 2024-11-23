The Unexpected Flavor Enhancers Your Thanksgiving Gravy Needs

A good gravy can go a long way when it comes to making your Thanksgiving feast the best meal it can possibly be. The classic topping to many great Thanksgiving foods is quite versatile. But because of its plentiful uses, ensuring your gravy has a strong, rich flavor is vital. While there are plenty of unique gravy recipes and variations that are worth looking into, sometimes you don't need a complete overhaul of your status quo. Instead, you can simply add a few new ingredients to your gravy to make it even better.

We here at The Takeout recently asked Russell Kook, executive chef at The Belleveue and all-around gravy expert, what he recommended we add to our gravy on Thanksgiving to give it that flavor boost it deserves. To that, Kook gave us two key ingredients he uses in his gravy recipe to bolster the delicious topper to make it all the more enjoyable. "Two unexpected flavor enhancers I swear by are black garlic and kombu," Kook revealed.