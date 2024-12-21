Step Up Mashed Potatoes With Your Favorite Chip Dip

Many Americans enjoy mashed potatoes as a side dish. However, not all versions are the same, and some lovers of the creamy side will have varying opinions on how to make them. When it comes to making the signature spuds the best they can possibly be, one key ingredient is likely to do the trick: a packet of soup seasoning mix.

While some mashed potato purists prefer not to add anything outside of some butter, cream, salt, and pepper to the dish, adding a soup or dip mix like French onion or smoked garlic and green onion is the best way to enhance the flavor of the beloved side. Along with delicious toppings like bacon bits and cream cheese, these dip packets (many of which you can easily find at your local grocery store) contribute delicious flavors and spices to your mashed potatoes in a way that salt and pepper alone simply can't do. Even just sprinkling one packet of soup seasoning for every 4 to 5 lbs serving of mashed potatoes can go a long way in making the dish a smash hit at the dinner table.