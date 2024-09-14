The Special Packet Of Flavor You Need For Amped Up Mashed Potatoes

It is really hard to mess up a batch of mashed potatoes, no matter what kind of spud you favor or what your favorite ingredients are. Classic ingredients would include salt, pepper, and lots of butter, at the bare minimum. However, another way to amp up this side dish is with a touch of ranch seasoning, whether it's ranch dressing from a bottle or a ranch seasoning packet.

It is a simple twist that can elevate any meal. Simply put in a few shakes of the package or a couple of slugs from the ranch bottle (Hidden Valley is the best!) and mix it into your favorite spuds. Don't be afraid to use russet, Yukon gold, or baby reds — this works with many kinds of potatoes.

If you are worried about adding too much, I would taste test along the way, which is what I did when I tried this hack out a few years back. I paired it with a Mississippi pot roast made with pepperoncini peppers — the ranch-flavored potatoes were a great addition.