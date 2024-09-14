The Special Packet Of Flavor You Need For Amped Up Mashed Potatoes
It is really hard to mess up a batch of mashed potatoes, no matter what kind of spud you favor or what your favorite ingredients are. Classic ingredients would include salt, pepper, and lots of butter, at the bare minimum. However, another way to amp up this side dish is with a touch of ranch seasoning, whether it's ranch dressing from a bottle or a ranch seasoning packet.
It is a simple twist that can elevate any meal. Simply put in a few shakes of the package or a couple of slugs from the ranch bottle (Hidden Valley is the best!) and mix it into your favorite spuds. Don't be afraid to use russet, Yukon gold, or baby reds — this works with many kinds of potatoes.
If you are worried about adding too much, I would taste test along the way, which is what I did when I tried this hack out a few years back. I paired it with a Mississippi pot roast made with pepperoncini peppers — the ranch-flavored potatoes were a great addition.
What else should I put in my potatoes?
As the reigning "potato queen," I have added a plethora of additional things to my mashed potatoes just to see what works and what doesn't. I have found some delicious things to include to make your mashed potatoes the show-stopper of any potluck or dinner party — and all of them can be combined with ranch.
For starters, boil your potatoes in chicken broth to enhance the flavor. It will add a richer texture and help with the saltiness the dense potatoes need. Another great ingredient is roasted garlic. If you get a head of garlic from the store, you can cut off the top, pour oil over the top, and then add salt and pepper before wrapping it in foil and baking in the oven until soft. The time and temperature may vary depending on your oven. Once done, simply squeeze the garlic cloves into the pot and mash!
Lastly, if you are someone who loves a loaded baked potato, you can add a touch of sour cream, cheese, and bacon bits to a pot of mashed potatoes to get that loaded baked potato effect, but in mash form. This is a great party recipe — I like to put it in a baking dish, top it with cheese, and bake until golden.