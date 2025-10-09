Make Mashed Potatoes Taste Like Chips With A Simple Ingredient Combo

Mashed potatoes. You know them, and if you've tasted them you've probably loved them. Salty, creamy, and sweet. Who could possibly resist a pile of the soft, pillowy goodness? But if you've had enough bowls of the plain stuff you might be in the mood to try something different. Allow us to introduce you to a flavor combo that you've probably only tried in chip form: salt and vinegar mashed potatoes.

At first, it may be weird to encounter this flavor profile (typically associated with crunchy chips) in something as fluffy and yielding as a bowl of mashed potatoes. But these two flavors play beautifully off of a rich, hearty starch like the potato (they're not associated with fish and chips for no reason, after all). If you've ever wanted to add just a little bit of sharpness and acidity to your sides, this could be just the ticket. Just be sure to add the vinegar and salt after you put in the butter and milk, as the former are liable to get buried by the latter if you add them in reverse order.