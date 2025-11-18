Take Creamer To Places You Never Thought Possible By Adding It To This Savory Side Dish

Creamer and coffee go together like peanut butter and jelly, but if you want to use up your coffee creamer before it goes bad, there are other ways to put it to good use besides your morning java. You can add creamer to tea, but what if you want to think beyond hot, caffeinated beverages and start experimenting with side dishes? It might sound shocking at first, but try adding creamer to your mashed potatoes to give them a flavorful boost.

Before you get out the creamer jug and potato masher, it's important to make sure you're using unsweetened, unflavored creamer. Culinary experimentation is great, but Starbucks caramel macchiato-flavored mashed potatoes are simply a bridge too far. Once you've got your unsweetened creamer, use it in place of milk for rich, creamy mashed potatoes. Creamer is generally less caloric than heavy cream, while giving your mashed potatoes a richer taste than using milk. Many creamers are dairy-free as well, which means your holiday mashed potatoes can be rich and delicious while still safe for those with dairy intolerances. They can even be made vegan-friendly without sacrificing flavor.