Ina Garten's 14 Best Tips For Making Delicious Soup

A classic lentil soup is incredibly simple, and exceptionally heart-warming and comforting during the middle of winter. So long as you have lentils and a few basic spices and pantry ingredients, you probably have everything you need already on hand. However, which lentils should you include in your soup?

Lentils come in different colors and varieties, and some types are better suited to certain tasks than others. For example, brown lentils, the most commonly available variety, sport an earthy taste and soft texture that work well when they're used in a thick soup or as a meat substitute. Hull and split brown lentils and you get red lentils, which, after they're cooked down, become super-soft. In contrast, black lentils hold their texture over a long cooking time.

When the Barefoot Contessa makes lentil soup, though, she doesn't reach for any of these. Instead, Ina Garten prefers French green lentils for soup. On the smaller side, peppery, and firm, French green lentils retain their texture even while being simmered, so they give your soup a little more of a bite. Additionally, they're excellent when used in lentil side dishes or salads.