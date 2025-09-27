Ina Garten Prefers This Variety Of Lentils For Her Soups

Ina Garten began her culinary career as the proprietor of a fancy food store in the high-rent Hamptons, so it's only natural that she's super-picky when it comes to choosing her ingredients. Her olive oil has to be Olio Santo, her butter must be from Cabot Creamery, and her lentils can only be French. (Naturellement! Quel horreur if she had to use basic brown ones.)

French lentils are known for having a slightly peppery taste, especially the ones grown in the Puy region. Garten enjoys them because of their texture, though. They are quite tiny — perhaps a third the size of the more standard brown or green lentils — but they are much firmer, and their extra-thick skin makes them more likely to keep their shape when simmered in a soup.

French lentils are good in salads as well as soups, since they hold together so nicely. They can also be used to replace ground meat when veganizing recipes like tacos or spaghetti Bolognese. They probably won't be your first choice, though, if you're making a dal or soup where you want the lentils to fall apart and result in a creamy mush.