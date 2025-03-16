Is There A Difference Between All Those Different Colors Of Lentils?

There are around 3,000 known types of lentils in the world. However, because many of these varieties are rarely grown, only about 80 of these types are available. Of course, most of us consume only a fraction of the available varieties. This is a shame as each lentil brings something slightly different to the dish that it's a part of.

If you're unfamiliar with lentils, it's easy to be intimidated by their appearance. After all, they do come in many different colors, shapes, and sizes. When learning your lentils, it's good to focus on the color as this is the easiest way to tell the varieties apart. Lentils can be found in colors ranging from red, to green, to black. Some of them offer flavor profiles that seem to pair well with everything while others are suited to certain soups or stews. What's for certain is that there is a lentil for just about every culinary occasion.