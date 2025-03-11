Can You Freeze Lentil Soup For Later?

I could eat soup at least once a week, if not more. I adore the concept of slowly heating delicious ingredients in a pot, letting those flavors intensify, and then eating the finished soup with crusty bread. Even in the middle of summer, I could feast regularly on chicken tortilla soup and cool gazpacho (just don't call it cold tomato soup). My boys, however, don't share my passion. While soup on the menu here and there is perfectly fine, my husband and son are definitely more part the meat and potato fan club than the soup one. So whenever I make soup, I make extra to freeze just for me. Through trial and error, I've found that when properly frozen, certain soups freeze better than others, and one of the best to make and freeze is lentil soup.

Lentils are legumes, which are notoriously sturdy even after they're cooked, frozen, and thawed. There are many ways to prepare lentil soup, and most of them can be stored in the freezer, whether stuffed with vegetables, contain meat like sausage, or both. Whatever your recipe is, you should never skip this crucial step if you plan on freezing your lentil soup: Cool it to room temperature before placing it in freezer bags or airtight containers. Also, don't fill the containers to the brim — there needs to be a little room for the soup to expand once it's frozen. If stored properly, it should keep in the freezer for up to six months.