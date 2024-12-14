How To Properly Freeze Soup For Later

Cold weather is upon much of the United States now, which means one very important thing for a lot of home chefs: it's officially Soup Season. However, warming winter soup recipes often yield a pot full of leftovers. Homemade soup can safely be frozen for months at a time, but it needs to be carefully stored to avoid rapid spoiling and freezer burn.

One of the most common food storage mistakes is placing hot food directly into the freezer. Ironically, putting hot food into the freezer too soon will cause it to not cool down quickly enough. Doing so can also affect the overall temperature of the freezer, accelerating the growth of bacteria. Soup should be quickly cooled down before actively freezing it. This can be done by putting the soup in ice water, either in a larger pot or by filling your sink. Once cooled, it's safe to put in the freezer.

You may want to consider dividing the soup into smaller sections before freezing. Quart-sized, freezer-safe resealable plastic bags are recommended. This way the soup will be available as individual portions. That and the bags are easily stackable, saving freezer space. However, there are many other food storage solutions available that will prevent freezer burn, such as freezer safe containers with screw on lids or even dedicated soup freezing molds. However, when ladling soup into your chosen container, be sure to not completely fill it. The soup will expand in the freezing process, so it should be given the appropriate room to do so in the container. Typically, an inch of open space in the container will be sufficient.