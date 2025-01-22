What To Know Before You Freeze Potato Soup

On cold winter days, nothing has the ability to restore vitality to your body and warm your bones like a hot bowl of homemade soup, and one of the very best varieties for this situation is potato soup (or this baked potato-leek soup, if you're feeling fancy). Straightforward to make, rich and creamy, and just *chef's kiss* when topped with bacon and chives, potato soup is practically a meal on its own. It's unlikely, though, that you'll make just one serving — you'll make a whole pot. But unlike so many others, potato soup has a reputation for freezing poorly.

In order to get your potato soup to retain its quality when frozen, and, more importantly, thawed, it is best to pick a recipe where the potato gets blended into the broth, or one that uses already mashed potatoes. These methods work because chunks of potato can break down during the thaw, causing an unpleasant textural difference in the soup. If the potato is blended in, it's already broken down, and you can expect less textural change.