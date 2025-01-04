Your Soups Have Been Neglecting One Legume For Far Too Long
There's a legume sitting quietly on the grocery store shelf that's been waiting patiently for its big break, and frankly, it's tired of being overlooked. Sure, your soups are probably already full of the usuals: black beans, chickpeas, or maybe even lupini beans. Which, don't get us wrong, we love us some lupini beans, but we think it's time we have a conversation about the underdog of the legume family: the red lentil. Not only are they a breeze to cook, but they also add this silky and velvety texture to soups that'll have you questioning if you ever need to reach for the cream again.
While most Middle Eastern and South Asian kitchens are stocked with them, red lentils (also known as masoor dal) are surprisingly overlooked in Western cuisine — which is a shame, because they're super versatile and nutritious. When simmered, they break down into a soft puree, which thickens soups without the need for a roux, heavy cream, or a blender. Because the individual lentils are split in half, they also cook pretty quickly — about 15 minutes or so, depending on how soft you want them. That makes them perfect for a quick dinner when you're out of ideas and time.
And don't even get us started on the nutrients this little legume is packing. Rich in protein, fiber, and iron, they're pretty much a powerhouse.
The magic of red lentil soups
Even something as classic as tomato soup works well with red lentils, since it'll bring a creamy consistency to your bowl without any need for dairy. The same goes for a vegetable soup — what might have been a thin broth is made rich and hearty with some red lentils tossed in. But it's not just about thickening or adding a boost of satisfying protein to your soups. Red lentils soak up other flavors really well, instead of dampening them – coriander, cumin, and turmeric are especially well-suited pairings.
So the next time you're at the grocery store, stock up on these magical little legumes. After all, lentil soups are known to cure just about anything, including that grumbling stomach. And while you should still sort your lentils — because no one wants to crunch down on a surprise stone in their stew — low maintenance chefs will be happy to know that red lentils don't need to be soaked like some of their bean counterparts. They will also last for up to about two years when stashed in an airtight container and kept in a cool, dry place. Nutritious, versatile, quick to cook, and easy to store? Seriously, where have these legumes been our whole lives?