Your Soups Have Been Neglecting One Legume For Far Too Long

There's a legume sitting quietly on the grocery store shelf that's been waiting patiently for its big break, and frankly, it's tired of being overlooked. Sure, your soups are probably already full of the usuals: black beans, chickpeas, or maybe even lupini beans. Which, don't get us wrong, we love us some lupini beans, but we think it's time we have a conversation about the underdog of the legume family: the red lentil. Not only are they a breeze to cook, but they also add this silky and velvety texture to soups that'll have you questioning if you ever need to reach for the cream again.

While most Middle Eastern and South Asian kitchens are stocked with them, red lentils (also known as masoor dal) are surprisingly overlooked in Western cuisine — which is a shame, because they're super versatile and nutritious. When simmered, they break down into a soft puree, which thickens soups without the need for a roux, heavy cream, or a blender. Because the individual lentils are split in half, they also cook pretty quickly — about 15 minutes or so, depending on how soft you want them. That makes them perfect for a quick dinner when you're out of ideas and time.

And don't even get us started on the nutrients this little legume is packing. Rich in protein, fiber, and iron, they're pretty much a powerhouse.