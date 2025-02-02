The Step To Never Skip For Ina Garten-Approved Soup

Making chicken stock at home requires a few basic ingredients: lots of water, fresh herbs and spices, vegetables, salt, pepper, and chicken. Garten's recipe calls for 3 whole, uncooked chickens, but you could use 6-10 large chicken pieces — think breasts, legs, wings — instead. Garten recommends dill, parsley, thyme, and a clove of garlic for her seasonings, but you could add bay leaves or more garlic, depending on your personal preferences. I usually double the garlic and add two bay leaves.

Seasonal vegetables shine in homemade stocks, so this is where home cooks can get creative. Whatever you use, leave the skins on your veggies — this is where stocks receive their delicate, delicious flavors. Garten's recipe calls for carrots, celery, parsnips, and yellow onions. I prefer to toss in two quartered shallots or one leek along with two smaller yellow onions for a milder, sweeter taste. You can substitute red or yellow potatoes for parsnips, and swap white or red onions for yellow ones.

Whenever you're ready, put everything into your pot, cover it with water (Garten says 7 quarts), and let it simmer on the stove for 4 hours on low, without a lid. Remove the stock from heat, allow to cool slightly, and then separate the liquid from the solids. Put the stock into freezer-safe containers, and label with the date. Place chicken and veggies into a storage container in the fridge.