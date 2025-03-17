The Type Of Ingredient Your Soup Has Been Missing All Along

The versatility of a good bowl of soup can't be overstated. In the winter months, it's a godsend because it can warm your bones and titillate your taste buds all at the same time. When spring dawns and the sunlight begins to stick around longer, soup is a great accompaniment to a nice outside brunch as you take in the comforting ambiance. With all that said, sometimes it's missing that extra something to take it from good to unforgettable. What could that be, you ask? Well, just a little bit of crunch is all.

Soups prioritize balancing flavor and texture within the broth, but adding a crunchy topping can introduce contrast, depth, and a new element of excitement. You can add crunch to a litany of soups, including but not limited to a classic tomato soup, a hearty chowder, or a velvety bisque. The right crunchy garnish really can make a huge difference in how you enjoy your bowl.

Requiring little extra effort, throwing something crunchy in the mix is an easy shortcut to making great soup. What I absolutely love about this customization is there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Different soups call for different toppings, and you've got a ton of options at your disposal.