The Secret Pantry Ingredient You Need For Better French Onion Soup

French onion soup is a delicious but intimidating recipe. The onions at the heart of the dish take up to an hour to truly caramelize. Then, the other important base ingredient — beef stock — takes hours and hours to simmer, and that's after roasting the bones with vegetables and aromatics. Fortunately, you can cut the time down with one ingredient from your pantry: powdered gelatin.

Gelatin replaces an important part of the soup's process. When making homemade stock, gelatin comes from the natural collagen that leaches out of beef bones as they simmer and break down. When combined with caramelized onions, it is what gives a rich, smooth, and slightly viscous texture that French onion soup is known for. However, store-bought beef broth is made with just the meat, so you lose out on the texture that gelatin lends. With store-bought stock, manufacturers also often remove the gelatin to ensure that it remains liquid.

Adding powdered gelatin basically adds an important ingredient back to the store-bought product, improving the consistency and overall richness. And don't be tempted to use flour or cornstarch as a thickener instead of gelatin! It will make the soup too heavy, and the savory broth will taste more akin to something like gravy.