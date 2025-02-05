Can You Substitute Broth For Stock When Making Soup?

Whether it's cold season or you're simply craving a warm bowl of comfort, broth and stock are always go-to ingredients. From gravies to stews, these liquids play a starring role in many dishes that not only warm you up but also fill your bellies, especially when the chill sets in. But can they be swapped out for one another when you're making your favorite warming soup recipes? The reality is, the differences between stock and broth are pretty subtle — and sometimes, they're more about personal preference than anything else. While some recipes give you a choice, others may be a bit more specific. But hey, that's where creative liberty is encouraged.

The main distinction between stock and broth lies in the preparation. Darker-colored stock is typically created by simmering roasted bones like chicken or beef, while lighter broth is created from the skin and meat of the animal. While broths can sometimes include bones, it's not always a must. Stock is usually cooked for much longer than broth, too. And seasonings also help differentiate the two. Broth typically is seasoned with salt for a mild addition to its flavor, while stock isn't. This sometimes allows the latter to serve as a more versatile and customizable base for recipes.

While stock and broth have subtle variations, either can make a delicious addition to your soups, sauces, and hearty dishes such as homemade buttermilk-braised pork shoulder. But if you're substituting broth for stock when making soup, you may have to make some adjustments to get the taste and texture you're after.