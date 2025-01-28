You Should Absolutely Be Turning Leftover Soup Into Pasta Sauce

Soup is winter's ultimate comfort food. It's easy to consume, (usually) has a warming effect, and satiates your appetite with just one bowl. Soups, however, can also sometimes be one-note. Once you've made a batch, there isn't always much elbow room to explore different ways to make each bowl interesting. That's where pasta comes in.

Pasta is the perfect way to bring new life to many kinds of soup, and can create a whole new dish out of it. Soups are usually whipped together in big batches, so if you start to get bored as you chow through your deli containers full of leftovers, turn them into a pasta sauce to make the tasting experience more enjoyable.

The perfect ratio is about 1 pound of pasta to around 3 cups of leftover soup. As always, saving some leftover pasta water will make the soup-sauce more silky, and helps bind it with the noodles. If you still feel bored with the soup even when it's a sauce, add some unexpected yet complementary garnishes to bring the dish to an entirely different level. You could try fried garlic chips, or crunchy poppy seeds, for example. Consider what other ingredients you have in your fridge, pantry, or spice cabinet, and add them to the soup-sauce pasta, incorporating new flavors and textures into the final dish.