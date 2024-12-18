You've Probably Been Cooking Soup Wrong, But There's An Easy Fix

Just because something makes logical sense doesn't mean it's true. It's easy to understand why earlier civilizations watched the Sun move through the sky and assumed it revolved around Earth, but that doesn't make them any less wrong. Likewise, the idea that you can get good soup quicker by cooking it at a higher temperature than the recipe calls for makes a certain amount of sense. If it takes an hour to make a soup at a simmer, surely you could get it in half an hour if you boil it, right? Well, not quite. In fact, boiling your soup is a big mistake.

Soup is a dish that thrives when cooked low and slow; this is why you'll find so many cookbooks have soup recipes for slow cookers. A gentle simmer is all that's needed to make a delicious soup, even if it takes the better part of an afternoon to finish. If you bring the soup to a boil and leave it there for a significant length of time, it will cook far too quickly and aggressively, resulting in mushy, flavorless vegetables and dry, chalky meat. Hardly the stuff autumnal dreams are made of.