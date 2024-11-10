The Creamy Addition That Makes Slow Cooker Soups Extra Rich
Preparing a dish in a slow cooker is a fast and easy way to plan dinner, so people are always searching for new and inspiring recipes. Specifically, soup comes to my mind when using a slow cooker, and with a quick Google search, you'll find a plethora of recipe options. No matter which one you land on, a creamy soup will win every time. Not only does that creamy base give you a richer, more decadent taste, but it also thickens up the soup to avoid it becoming too watered down.
Heavy whipping cream is often used as the dairy base in soup recipes, but unfortunately, this method can separate from the broth if put in too early, which isn't pleasant at all. Fortunately, there's a solution for that, and it can be found at any grocery store and for cheap: evaporated milk. Unlike heavy cream, evaporated milk can be added with all of the other ingredients you're using, instead of at the very end.
The next recipes to try with evaporated milk
Now that you know which type of ingredient to use to make your soup rich and creamy, it's time to put it to the test. From hearty soups to fend off the cold in the cooler months to sugary sweet desserts, there's a little bit of something for everyone that requires a dairy base.
Evaporated milk is often a good substitute for half and half or heavy whipping cream anyway, so the end result will be just as creamy, rich, and tasty. Try this pumpkin and spice soup recipe, for example. It takes little time but doesn't skimp on the taste. You'll notice it calls for half and half, but perhaps this is the perfect time to try the evaporated milk swap.
Or, if you need a quick breakfast idea to wow the family, cinnamon rolls are always a crowd-pleaser. All you need is a few ingredients, swap in evaporated milk for the heavy whipping cream, and you're as golden as those rolls will be.