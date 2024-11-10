The Creamy Addition That Makes Slow Cooker Soups Extra Rich

Preparing a dish in a slow cooker is a fast and easy way to plan dinner, so people are always searching for new and inspiring recipes. Specifically, soup comes to my mind when using a slow cooker, and with a quick Google search, you'll find a plethora of recipe options. No matter which one you land on, a creamy soup will win every time. Not only does that creamy base give you a richer, more decadent taste, but it also thickens up the soup to avoid it becoming too watered down.

Heavy whipping cream is often used as the dairy base in soup recipes, but unfortunately, this method can separate from the broth if put in too early, which isn't pleasant at all. Fortunately, there's a solution for that, and it can be found at any grocery store and for cheap: evaporated milk. Unlike heavy cream, evaporated milk can be added with all of the other ingredients you're using, instead of at the very end.