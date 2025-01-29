The Proper Way To Reheat Frozen Creamy Soup

Making a large batch of soup is a smart move if you're hosting a large amount of people. Unfortunately, if you're cooking for one, you'll end up with so much soup that you'll need to freeze it. On the surface, reheating these leftovers seem like a simple task. But when it comes to creamy soups, the stakes are higher and it's not quite as easy as throwing it in the microwave for a quick zap.

These luxurious, dairy-packed delights have a tendency to separate or curdle if handled improperly, leaving you with a less-than-appetizing disappointing mess instead of the comforting meal you had in mind. And let's face it, when you're pulling out a frozen broccoli cheddar or creamy potato soup, you want it to taste just as good as when you first made it — or at least better than the best canned soup option. After all, homemade soup is crafted with everyone's favorite secret ingredient: love in the form of time and effort.

But why are creamy soups so finicky? It all comes down to the dairy. Ingredients like cream, milk, and cheese are prone to separating when exposed to rapid temperature changes or high heat. This is why reheating creamy soup requires a bit more finesse and time. Don't worry, though; it's nothing you can't handle. Just set the stove to low heat and stir as it heats up slowly.