Don't Throw Out The Leftover Cobs From Your Corn — Do This Instead
Eating corn right off the cob is one of the little joys in life, but once you're done, don't toss out that pile of cobs just yet. What you might consider trash might still have plenty of flavor to unlock (I like to think of them as corn bones). Once you've amassed your pile, simply toss them in a stock pot, cover with water, and simmer for 30 minutes to an hour, salting to taste.
The resulting liquid is essentially a corn broth or corn tea, which you can then use for pretty much anything that you want a rich corn flavor in, such as the base of a chowder, vegetarian sauce, or other more corn-based dishes for some naturally sweet intensity.
If you choose not to simmer it too long, you can even use this corn cob broth as a base for pasta sauce or polenta. My personal favorite way to go is the corn chowder route, as you can sub in your corn broth for some of the liquid elements in the recipe, and give it an extra punchy corn base to boot.
Raw corn juice is useful for cooking too
One thing home cooks may not be aware of is that you can also produce the juice from raw corn kernels. This is especially good during the peak of sweet corn season, as the developed sugars from the corn make it even more flavorful. Simply slice your kernels off the cob, pulverize them with water using a blender or food processor, and run the mash through a fine-meshed sieve; a juicer works well too. If you're going the blender route, note that the less water you use the more compelling the corn flavor you'll get, but your overall juice yield will be much lower.
The resulting liquid will be starchy, sweet, and edible as-is. Then, if you combine some of that with some of that corn cob broth I mentioned, you have the base of a fancy soup. You can garnish it with whatever you like, like charred corn kernels, flavored oils, coconut milk, or just enjoy it as-is as a refreshing course whenever you want it.
What's great about this raw corn juice is that the natural starches in it make it a little velvety, which means you don't have to add a lot of fat, if any, to feel like you're enjoying something a bit indulgent. I've seen high-end restaurants serve this type of soup before, so it's just a little trick for you to use at home that's the furthest thing from intimidating once you try it.