Don't Throw Out The Leftover Cobs From Your Corn — Do This Instead

Eating corn right off the cob is one of the little joys in life, but once you're done, don't toss out that pile of cobs just yet. What you might consider trash might still have plenty of flavor to unlock (I like to think of them as corn bones). Once you've amassed your pile, simply toss them in a stock pot, cover with water, and simmer for 30 minutes to an hour, salting to taste.

The resulting liquid is essentially a corn broth or corn tea, which you can then use for pretty much anything that you want a rich corn flavor in, such as the base of a chowder, vegetarian sauce, or other more corn-based dishes for some naturally sweet intensity.

If you choose not to simmer it too long, you can even use this corn cob broth as a base for pasta sauce or polenta. My personal favorite way to go is the corn chowder route, as you can sub in your corn broth for some of the liquid elements in the recipe, and give it an extra punchy corn base to boot.