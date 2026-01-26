You're Using The Wrong Oil For Roasting Potatoes — Here's The Best One

If you have a sack of potatoes lying around, you could go to the trouble of peeling, dicing, and boiling them before turning them into mashed potatoes. Far be it from us to downplay the wonders of mashed potatoes, but there's something truly satisfying about a good, craggy, knee-bucklingly crunchy piece of roast potato. Just because you're not frying them doesn't mean you shouldn't keep oil in mind, however. We talked to Tara Bench, a cookbook author and blogger at Tara Teaspoon, and she told us to make like Switzerland and keep things neutral.

"I consider flavor, crisp-potential, and smoke point when choosing a fat for roasting those spuds," Bench said. "A neutral oil with a high smoke point like canola or avocado oil coats the potatoes well, and gives them a head start on crisping in a hot oven." A neutral oil ensures that the natural potato flavor won't be affected, while the high smoke point ensures that you won't have to fumigate your kitchen when you're done cooking. But Bench has a personal favorite, too: "My favorite oil for roasted potatoes is a high-quality olive oil. It imparts a little flavor and can be cooked at 400 degrees Fahrenheit!"