The Cheap And Easy Way To Instantly Upgrade Roasted Potatoes

Potatoes are famously versatile. They're perfect for boiling, mashing, frying, and more, and they can be a side dish with nearly anything. It comes as little surprise, then, that if you're looking to take the flavor of classic roasted spuds in different directions, you can get creative.

We spoke to Sean Thomas, the senior research and development chef at The Culinary Edge, and he said that a dry onion soup mix is a great choice for seasoning roasted potatoes. As the name suggests, the mix contains all the ingredients you'd need to make a savory onion soup (except the water, of course!). "The dehydrated onion, herbs, and bouillon-style seasonings add a big punch of savory, umami flavor. As the potatoes roast, the onion bits crisp up and stick to the surface, giving you little caramelized edges and a slightly crunchy texture," Thomas shared.

A packet of onion soup mix is your secret weapon for lots of savory dishes, and roasted potatoes are no different. There's nothing inside the mix that would clash with a starchy, neutral spud. Besides the salt, pepper, onion flakes, and onion powder, mixes will often also have parsley, celery, paprika, and sometimes (but not always) beef bouillon. The ingredients all complement each other, and the affordable store-bought packets are wildly convenient. "It makes the potatoes taste richer and more complex without much effort," Thomas said.