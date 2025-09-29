The Cheap And Easy Way To Instantly Upgrade Roasted Potatoes
Potatoes are famously versatile. They're perfect for boiling, mashing, frying, and more, and they can be a side dish with nearly anything. It comes as little surprise, then, that if you're looking to take the flavor of classic roasted spuds in different directions, you can get creative.
We spoke to Sean Thomas, the senior research and development chef at The Culinary Edge, and he said that a dry onion soup mix is a great choice for seasoning roasted potatoes. As the name suggests, the mix contains all the ingredients you'd need to make a savory onion soup (except the water, of course!). "The dehydrated onion, herbs, and bouillon-style seasonings add a big punch of savory, umami flavor. As the potatoes roast, the onion bits crisp up and stick to the surface, giving you little caramelized edges and a slightly crunchy texture," Thomas shared.
A packet of onion soup mix is your secret weapon for lots of savory dishes, and roasted potatoes are no different. There's nothing inside the mix that would clash with a starchy, neutral spud. Besides the salt, pepper, onion flakes, and onion powder, mixes will often also have parsley, celery, paprika, and sometimes (but not always) beef bouillon. The ingredients all complement each other, and the affordable store-bought packets are wildly convenient. "It makes the potatoes taste richer and more complex without much effort," Thomas said.
Tips for making onion soup-seasoned roasted potatoes
"I like to use baby Yukon gold potatoes for something like this," Sean Thomas told The Takeout. "They've got an awesome creamy texture, a delicate skin (no peeling!), and a stronger, more concentrated potato flavor." If you don't have these, you can work with whatever taters you've got — Thomas just recommends cutting them into 1-inch pieces before cooking.
Simply toss the potatoes in some oil and sprinkle on the onion soup mix. Thomas said to start with a ratio of one packet (typically 1 ounce) per 2 pounds of spuds. "Too much can get a bit salty, so it's best to start light — you can always sprinkle on extra halfway through roasting," he shared. You might also try boiling your potatoes before roasting them to keep the insides tender while crisping the exterior.
Beyond the onion soup mix, Thomas had a few more suggestions in the same vein. He mentioned French onion dip mix for a similar but richer and creamier flavor. "Ranch mix adds tangy, herby flavor. Miso soup packets bring umami depth with a salty-sweet edge," he suggested.