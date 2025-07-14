Why You Ought To Boil Your Potatoes Before Roasting Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there a seemingly simple dish that somehow never works out for you? For me, I inevitably screw up roasted potatoes. This is probably because I usually see them as an afterthought — something to chuck in the pan to cook alongside a chicken. They tend to wind up dry and maybe a bit burnt, and I never knew why until now. Nisha Vora, vegan recipe developer at Rainbow Plant Life and author of "Big Vegan Flavor: Techniques and 150 Recipes to Master Vegan Cooking," explained that there's a step I've been skipping. As she told The Takeout, "Parboiling is the unsung hero of perfectly roasted potatoes."

So, what does parboiling do for your potatoes? According to Vora, "It softens the insides just enough so that when they hit the hot oven, the outside gets gorgeously golden and crispy while the interior stays fluffy and tender." Her description of what happens to potatoes when you roast them from raw is spot-on, too (as I know from painful experience): "Your potatoes start to brown on the outside before the inside has fully cooked through, so you end up with potatoes that are either too firm in the center or a little dry and leathery — not the crispy-crunchy, soft-inside magic we're going for."